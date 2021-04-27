State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sabre were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 352,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 198,780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,805,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

SABR opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

