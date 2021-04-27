State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $722,000 Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The Chemours stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

