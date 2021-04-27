State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $788,000 Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

