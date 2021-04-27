State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,911,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

CMC Materials stock opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.