State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,670 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Hibbett Sports worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jane F. Aggers sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $588,293.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

