State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 280 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

