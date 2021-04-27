State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,330 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

