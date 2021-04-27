STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 73.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in STERIS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.