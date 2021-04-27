stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,604.54

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $657.74 million and approximately $93,053.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,604.54 or 0.04743068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00275041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.94 or 0.01036093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,802.12 or 0.99798892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 252,536 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

