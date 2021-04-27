Stifel Nicolaus Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $125.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YUM. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Yum! Brands by 26.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.