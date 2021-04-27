Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,705 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,230% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

