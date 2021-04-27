Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Put Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 12,132 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average volume of 1,124 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

DKS opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

