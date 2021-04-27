Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ladder Capital Call Options (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 call options.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $679,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

