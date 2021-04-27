Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.57.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
