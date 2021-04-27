Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

