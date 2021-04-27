StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pelham Global Financials Ltd.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for 8.2% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned 0.11% of StoneCo worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.35. 5,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

