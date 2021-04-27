Strs Ohio Has $102.76 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861,578 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $102,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 194,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

