Strs Ohio Sells 90,212 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,212 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PayPal were worth $253,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PYPL traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.47. The firm has a market cap of $316.58 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

