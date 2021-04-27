Strs Ohio Sells 9,772 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Netflix were worth $142,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

