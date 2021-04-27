Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,692. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

