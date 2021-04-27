Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.52 ($17.08).

Südzucker stock opened at €13.63 ($16.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.37. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

