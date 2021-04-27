Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 79,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,457. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

