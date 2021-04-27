Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 19,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

