Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.58. 26,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $146.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

