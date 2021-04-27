Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.38. 29,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $259.51 and a 1 year high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.