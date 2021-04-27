Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 201,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,860. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

