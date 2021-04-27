Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

