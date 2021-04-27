Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.51.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.