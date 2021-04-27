Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $164.80 and last traded at $161.67, with a volume of 388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

