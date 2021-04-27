SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 169,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,436. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SunPower by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SunPower by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

