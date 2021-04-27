Sunworks’ (SUNW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Sunworks stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $29.37.
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
