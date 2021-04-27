Sunworks’ (SUNW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Sunworks stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

