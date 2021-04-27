Super Zero Protocol Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $112.25 million and $5.68 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,706,880 coins and its circulating supply is 314,856,103 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

