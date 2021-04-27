Superdry (LON:SDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.00

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 314013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293 ($3.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.94. The company has a market cap of £237.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

About Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

