Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

SPB stock opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$8.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

