Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Surmodics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $384,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of 736.00, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

