SVB Financial Group Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the quarter.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $572.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $585.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.