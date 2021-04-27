Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.20

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.