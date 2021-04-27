SynLev Trading Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $190,046.04 and approximately $115,410.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SynLev alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00065036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00741406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.76 or 0.07753188 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SynLev (CRYPTO:SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.