Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBX. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,175. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.