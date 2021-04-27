Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

