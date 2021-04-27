TD Securities Boosts Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$137.50

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities to C$137.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

MG stock opened at C$121.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$49.25 and a 12 month high of C$122.78. The firm has a market cap of C$36.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.55.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.1899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

