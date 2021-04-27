TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $185.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $131.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $131.61.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

