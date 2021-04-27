TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $185.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $131.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $131.61.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

