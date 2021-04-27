TD Securities Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $245.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.57.

NYSE UNP opened at $224.59 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 55.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

