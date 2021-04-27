TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

TTDKY opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. TDK has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.