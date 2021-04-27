Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

