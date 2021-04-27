Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCYSF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tecsys from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

TCYSF stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. Tecsys has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

