Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

