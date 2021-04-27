Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $83.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.88 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 208,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,183,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $2,893,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tellurian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tellurian by 48.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tellurian by 12.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

