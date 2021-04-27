Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at $699,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. 2,492,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,881. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

