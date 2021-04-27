Terry L. Blaker Acquires 141 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Shares of PSA opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

