Terry L. Blaker Acquires New Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Terry L. Blaker acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

